Prof. Dr. Torsten Biemann has held the chair for human resource management and leadership at the University of Mannheim since 2013. He is the author of numerous national and international publications with a focus on personnel strategy, people analytics and leadership. In addition, he is a member of the editorial advisory board of various HR magazines and, according to Personalmagazin, is one of the 40 leading figures in HR. He takes the approach of evidence-based personnel management in order to bridge the gap between theory and practice in the HR management area.

Focus Topics; Careers and career patterns - Effectiveness of HR practices - International HR management - Methods in management research - Leadership and leadership success